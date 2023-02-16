RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.
RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.
RingCentral Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
