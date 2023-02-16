RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,130. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

