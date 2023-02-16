RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.74 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $868,845.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

