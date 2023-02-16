Richard Soloway Sells 287,500 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

