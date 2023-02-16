RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 1.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.60 ($15.70) and last traded at €14.10 ($15.16). Approximately 5,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.85 ($14.89).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of $943.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.80.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.