Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

