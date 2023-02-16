Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

