Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.