Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($157.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £135 ($163.87) price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £118 ($143.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £101 ($122.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($163.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £108 ($131.10) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($84.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/7/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($157.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($163.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2023 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2023 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £118 ($143.24) to £126 ($152.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £130 ($157.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/10/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £101 ($122.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($163.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £118 ($143.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/5/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £108 ($131.10) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2023 – AstraZeneca was given a new £135 ($163.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($151.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching £115.68 ($140.42). 1,459,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of £112.02 and a 200 day moving average of £107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £179.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,017.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8,326 ($101.07) and a 12-month high of £118.86 ($144.28).

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 162.80 ($1.98) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.85%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

