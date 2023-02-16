Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65-14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.50. 1,394,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

