Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65-14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.50. 1,394,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.