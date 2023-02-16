Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Republic Services Trading Up 3.6 %

RSG stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,998. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

