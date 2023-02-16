Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.
RSG stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,998. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
