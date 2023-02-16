renBTC Price Hits $25,495.05 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $25,495.05 or 1.04065032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $91.26 million and approximately $10,697.60 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.11 or 0.27999004 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.