Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $244.58 and last traded at $237.24, with a volume of 69750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.44.

The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.97.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.