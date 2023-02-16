Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $31.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $18.37 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
