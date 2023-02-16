Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):
- 2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Synaptics Stock Performance
SYNA stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.19. 334,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Transactions at Synaptics
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,366 shares of company stock worth $5,231,082. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
