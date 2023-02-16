Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/3/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.19. 334,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,366 shares of company stock worth $5,231,082. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

