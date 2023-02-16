Raymond James Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $3.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.22.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

