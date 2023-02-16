Raymond James Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$16.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.18.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.79. 548,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,246. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.13.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.