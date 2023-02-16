Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00008571 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $29.85 million and $359,598.30 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00420816 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.03 or 0.27875586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

