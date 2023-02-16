QUINT (QUINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005279 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.57 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

