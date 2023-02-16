QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.5 %

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QDEL stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

