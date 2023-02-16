Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $298.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

