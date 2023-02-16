Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.72

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.72 and last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 1062470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.23.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

