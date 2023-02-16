QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $107.73 million and approximately $126,850.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00215037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,695.81 or 1.00003397 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014011 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,717.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

