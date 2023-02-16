Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.26 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $101.26 million and approximately $98,048.75 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $10.13 or 0.00041017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.75643 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,864.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

