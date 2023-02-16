Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Boosted by William Blair

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.02 on Thursday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,005,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,892,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 368,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

