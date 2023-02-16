Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 516913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Pure Gold Mining Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 518.12.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

