Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.41. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 163,885 shares traded.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.