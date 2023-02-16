Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,902. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

