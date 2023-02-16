Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,478 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,873,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $155,985,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.68. 1,189,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.