Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 437,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 1,047,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

