Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 763.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 254,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

