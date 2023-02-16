Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

