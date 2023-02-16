Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $4.43 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 4,278,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,294,525. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

