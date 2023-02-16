Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,940 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in eBay were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in eBay by 159.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 305,329 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 815,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

