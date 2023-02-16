Prudential PLC Sells 27,800 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.52. 1,295,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,371. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

