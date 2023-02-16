Prudential PLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,380 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.55% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 151,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,100. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.