Prudential PLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,463,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

