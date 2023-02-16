Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $10,627,156 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.91. 1,302,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,963. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $271.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

