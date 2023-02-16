Prudential PLC Acquires 50,969 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 4,508,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,888,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

