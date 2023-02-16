Prudential PLC Acquires 27,484 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.26. 403,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,632. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

