Prudential PLC Acquires 16,578 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $606.32. The stock had a trading volume of 355,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

