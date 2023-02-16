Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.54.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $141.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $142.01.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

