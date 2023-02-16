Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,958,000 after buying an additional 184,708 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

COF opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.