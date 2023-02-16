Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

