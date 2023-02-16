Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.67.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at C$98.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$130.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

