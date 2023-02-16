Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 32,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 107,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$17.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Further Reading

