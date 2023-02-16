PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,288.45

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,288.45 ($15.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,155 ($14.02). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,155 ($14.02), with a volume of 31,924 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,200 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.34. The company has a market capitalization of £466.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

