Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.