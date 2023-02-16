Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Laura Ahto Buys 500 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Laura Ahto acquired 500 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,277.49).

Polar Capital Price Performance

LON POLR traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 537 ($6.52). 121,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,555. The stock has a market cap of £541.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,299.22. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($7.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 504.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 474.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.20%.

Polar Capital Company Profile

