PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $132.40 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $132.40 million and $11.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

