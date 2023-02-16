PlayDapp One Day Volume Tops $81.60 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $137.69 million and approximately $81.60 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00426616 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.73 or 0.28252099 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

