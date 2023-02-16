Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $86.69 million and $233,740.08 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00186974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00069658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

